A construction firm has released a video showcasing the construction of a new primary school.
The Fradley Park Primary and Nursery School has been built by G F Tomlinson and will welcome the first students this month.
It will be run by the John Taylor Multi Academy Trust and provide more than 230 places across nursery and school provision.
The time-lapse video shows the construction of the school:
Our volunteers moderated 960 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
Would need a very long time lapsed camera to see a secondary school being built now wouldn’t we!!!!
Leave a comment