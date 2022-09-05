The draw for the next round of the FA Cup has handed an away tie to Chasetown and a potential home clash for Lichfield City.

The Scholars are already through to the Second Round Qualifying where they will face a tough trip to AFC Telford United.

Lichfield City’s reward if they can beat Stourport Swifts in a replay tomorrow (6th September) will be a plum home clash against National League North side Boston United.

The Second Round Qualifying ties will be played on 17th September.