Video footage has been released of a large fire in a field in Stonnall.

Crews from Staffordshire and West Midlands are in attendance at a large fire involving hay in the Stonnall area. This incident has been scaled down, however, crews will remain at the scene for some time. pic.twitter.com/KF0sH794K3 — Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) September 5, 2022

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from across the region were called to the incident overnight.

A spokesperson said crews were expected to remain at the scene “for some time”.