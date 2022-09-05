An exhibition in Lichfield will explore the inventions of Erasmus Darwin.

Running from 9th September to 9th October, Darwin’s Astounding Inventions will highlight some of the historical figure’s ideas from his Commonplace Book.

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin House, which is hosting the exhibition, said:

“The book contains 160 pages of Darwin’s handwritten notes and sketches and provides great insight into Darwin’s thinking and the way he worked. “While many of the pages relate to his work as a doctor, 63 pages are on inventions – they are very varied, from flushing toilets to vertical windmills to help improve the efficiency of the pottery manufacturing process. “However, he rarely took credit for his inventions, as he wanted to be a legitimate doctor and scientist. “One of the most relevant inventions to today’s audience is the steering mechanism for a horse drawn carriage. Darwin travelled nearly 10,000 miles a year to visit his patients and wanted to find a way to make his journeys more comfortable. “Fifty years after he designed it, someone reinvented it and the mechanism is very close to what was used in early cars.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

For more information on the exhibition visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.