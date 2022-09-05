Lichfield’s MP says the Conservative party needs to unite and “knuckle down to the job of restoring the UK”.

Michael Fabricant’s comments come ahead of the confirmation of who the new Prime Minister will be later today (5th September).

Liz Truss is the bookmakers favourite to secure victory against Rishi Sunak in the race for number ten.

The two candidates have clashed over issues such as tackling the cost of living crisis during their campaign to become the new Conservative leader.

Mr Fabricant, who backed Liz Truss after Penny Mordaunt was knocked out of the contest in an earlier round, said it was important the party came together regardless of the result.

“Many party members feel angered at the behaviour of many MPs and Government ministers undermining Boris Johnson. “I do understand this – frankly, I share this general view. “But it is important now that we all unite – MPs and volunteers – and knuckle down to the job of restoring the UK.” Michael Fabricant

The result of the leadership election is expected at around 12.30pm.