The confirmation Liz Truss will be the new Prime Minister is good news for the Midlands and the UK, Lichfield’s MP says.

The Conservative leadership result was confirmed earlier today (5th September) and will see the MP for South West Norfolk succeed Boris Johnson at Number 10.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who backed the new PM after Penny Mordaunt was knocked out of the race in an earlier round of voting, said the result was a positive one for the country and the local region.

“This result is very good news for the UK and for the Midlands. “Liz is good friends with many local MPs and the West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, who are able to feed ideas into her. “I personally backed Liz so I am really pleased with the result, although I was disappointed Boris was forced to leave in the first place in what was a very British coup. “But Liz stayed loyal to Boris to the very end and I think that this, along with her plans for Government, made her popular with party members.” Michael Fabricant

Among the first challenges facing the new occupant of Number 10 will be the cost of living crisis and soaring energy prices.

But Mr Fabricant said he was confident support would arrive sooner rather than later from the new leadership team.

“With a new Prime Minister comes a new Government – and Liz is very aware that she will have to deliver on all her promises. “In particular, and at the top of her Red Box, will be solving the cost of living crisis caused by the astronomic rise in heating bills. “I am expecting announcements regarding this by the end of the week. She needs to hit the ground running.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant has also called for the party to unite for the good of the party and the country.