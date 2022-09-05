People are being urged to support a lifesaving service as part of a national campaign.

The Midlands Air Ambulance is joining other similar services across the UK to mark Air Ambulance Week.

Running until 11th September, the initiative and aims to highlight the skills of crews flying to emergencies.

The Midlands Air Ambulance flies an average of 12 missions a day across the region at a cost of around £2,950 each time.

A spokesperson said:

“Air ambulance crews bring the advanced skills and expertise of a hospital accident and emergency department, performing complex procedures on critically ill patients. “The critical care paramedics and pre-hospital emergency medicine doctors onboard the Midlands Air Ambulance also administer controlled drugs that are stronger than those found on land ambulances. “Midlands Air Ambulance Charity also has three critical care cars as part of its operational fleet, bringing its pre-hospital emergency care to patients suffering medical episodes such as cardiac arrests, strokes, respiratory issues, and sepsis. Each mission in the charity’s critical care cars costs an average of £288. “All of the missions Midlands Air Ambulance Charity makes are funded entirely by the generosity of local people and businesses within the communities it serves.” Midlands Air Ambulance Charity spokesperson

For more details on how to support the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity visit midlandsairambulance.com/donatenow.