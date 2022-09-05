People across Staffordshire are being urged to brush up on their numeracy skills by taking part in a national challenge.

The Checktember campaign encourages people to take a maths quiz each day this month.

The initiative is being run by the National Numeracy adult skills charity.

It comes as Staffordshire County Council prepares to launch its Multiply programme, aiming to enhance maths skills to help people boost their job prospects.

The three year scheme is being funded by £4.2million from the Government and will be accessed through a new digital platform and local courses.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Improving your numeracy skills can help in everyday life, whether at work, managing household finances or helping children with their homework. It can also help career prospects, whatever your line of work. “Many people are not confident about their numeracy skills including some in top professions. That is why we’d encourage anyone who feels like they could improve to take this challenge and maybe find out more about our Multiply programme. “We have secured a significant amount of funding to run the Multiply scheme here in Staffordshire and we’re looking forward to getting it off the ground. These will be easy to access and straightforward courses which will make a real difference. “We’ll shortly be announcing more details of the programme in Staffordshire and would urge people to get in touch to find out more.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

For more information on the online challenge people can visit www.nationalnumeracy.org.uk.