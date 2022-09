This public notice has been published by Lichfield Live on behalf of the applicant in exchange for a fee.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Planning (Hazardous Substances) Act 1990

The Planning (Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2015 (Regulation 7)

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR HAZARDOUS SUBSTANCES CONSENT

I GIVE NOTICE THAT NEWELL RUBBERMAID UK SERVICES LTD HAVE APPLIED

TO LICHFIELD COUNCIL FOR HAZARDOUS SUBSTANCES CONSENT TO STORE

THE FOLLOWING MATERIALS:

LPG (BUTANE/PROPANE)

At: NEWELL BRANDS, HALIFAX AVENUE, FRADLEY PARK, LICHFIELD, WS13 8SS.

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC MAY INSPECT A COPY OF THE APPLICATION AT:

LICHFIELD COUNCIL, 20 FROG LANE, LICHFIELD, STAFFORDSHIRE, WS13 6HS

FROM: MONDAY 05 SEPTEMBER 2022 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9:00am to

4:00pm (Monday to Friday)

UNTIL: FRIDAY 21ST OCTOBER 2022

OR ONLINE AT: https://planning.lichfielddc.gov.uk/online-applications

ANYONE WHO WISHES TO MAKE REPRESENTATIONS REGARDING THIS

APPLICATION SHOULD WRITE TO THE PLANNING DEPARTMENT AT: LICHFIELD

COUNCIL, 20 FROG LANE, LICHFIELD, STAFFORDSHIRE, WS13 6HS BY FRIDAY

21ST OCTOBER 2022

MR IVAN BENTLEY ……… On behalf of NEWELL RUBBERMAID UK SERVICES LTD

Date: 26th AUGUST 2022