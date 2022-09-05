Lichfield RUFC’s efforts to start the season with a home victory came up short as Derby’s forwards proved to be just too good on the day.

The home side performed well enough for an hour, but then the cracks started to appear as their lack of game time in pre-season started to show.

While it was a rare home defeat – the first since October 2019 – Lichfield at least gained two bonus points on an afternoon when all the winners in the league earned five points and all the losers received at least one.

The two halves were contrasting with the first amassing 48 points from seven tries, as the lead flipped at regular intervals from some open rugby, before then the second period became more attritional.

Crucially, the hosts had a sustained period of pressure and possession midway through the second period but came away with no points. But when Derby escaped from defensive duties, a third try came from their well controlled driving maul to get them back in front, having been 26-22 down at the break and for the following 25 minutes.

Josh Bingham opened the scoring with an early penalty for the visitors, before a run of tries of a totally varying nature.

David Mott, with a penalty try, Jack Fielding and Sam Benson all scored for Lichfield, while Derby’s Jack Bates and Callum Jones were driven over from short range and the latter – the best forward on the pitch and probably man of the match as well – weaved his way over from 30 metres. Bingham added two conversions, as did Oscar van der Venter, on debut, for Lichfield.

The bone hard pitch took its toll on both squads as the game wore on. Derby had more miles in their legs from pre-season and finished the game with another forwards try from Harvey before being able to exploit Lichfield having only 14 men as winger Lewis Hancock escaped the cover out wide. Both conversions – not difficult ones – were missed to ensure Lichfield gained the second bonus point in their 26-32 defeat.

Next week, sees the Myrtle Greens travel to Dudley Kingswinford, who lost at Kenilworth in their opening encounter.