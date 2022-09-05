Two campaigners have been arrested in connection with assault in Shenstone.

Palestine Action said the pair were part of a group targeting the UAV Engines factory where they say parts for drones used by the Israeli military are made.

Tensions had been running high over the weekend, with the group releasing footage on social media of clashes with security staff at the site.

Staffordshire Police confirmed an 18-year-old man, from Dyfed, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and a 59-year-old woman, from Shropshire, was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating.

They remain in custody pending further inquiries after their arrest on Lynn Lane yesterday (5th September).