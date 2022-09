Chasetown return to league action with a midweek clash against Harborough Town.

The Scholars go into their home game tonight (6th September) full of confidence after their FA Cup win over Stone Old Alleynians at the weekend.

Harborough also enjoyed a victory in the cup with a 3-1 triumph at Lye Town.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 7.45pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.