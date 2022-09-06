A screening of a comedy production by the National Theatre is coming to Lichfield.

Jack Absolute Flies Again, based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The Rivals, will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick on 6th October.

A spokesperson said:

“After an aerial dog fight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. “Back on British soil, Jack’s advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular, terms.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The cast includes Caroline Quentin, Kelvin Fletcher, Laurie Davidson and Natalie Simpson.

Tickets for the screening are £16.50 and can be booked online.