A Lichfield councillor has branded Boris Johnson an architect of his own downfall after his tenure as Prime Minister ended.

It was confirmed yesterday (5th September) that Liz Truss would be the Conservative party leader and take the keys to Number 10.

Lichfield’s MP claimed Mr Johnson had been the victim of “a very British coup”.

But Cllr Richard Cox, a Conservative cabinet member at Lichfield District Council and a representative on Staffordshire County Council, said the outgoing PM had only himself to blame for his departure.

Replying to a post by Mr Johnson on social media, he said:

“If only you hadn’t got it so wrong with lockdown and social gatherings you would still be our Prime Minister. “Also, supporting those who got it so wrong in their actions was truly reckless.” Cllr Richard Cox

Mr Johnson had been posting about his pride on the work he had carried out during his time in Number 10.

The outgoing Prime Minister said: