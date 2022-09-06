A free event will lift the lid on a Roman settlement near Lichfield.
A guided tour of the Letocetum remains at Wall will take place on Saturday (10th September) at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 2pm.
A spokesperson said:
“Letocetum was a once important Roman staging post, with the remains including a Roman inn, known as a mansio, and a bathhouse.”
The event is part of the Heritage Open Days initiative.
Spaces can be booked online.
