Lichfield City will try again to book their spot in the next round of the FA Cup this evening.

Ivor Green’s men thought they’d done enough to beat Stourport Swifts at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium over the weekend, but a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time forced the replay.

A win at the second time of asking will set up a tantalising home tie in the next round where National League North strugglers Boston United await.

But Lichfield will know they need to focus on their trip to Walshes Meadow tonight (6th September) before even beginning to think about taking on the Pilgrims. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.