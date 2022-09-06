The new market in Burntwood. Picture: Burntwood Town Council
The market in Burntwood. Picture: Burntwood Town Council

Fresh produce will be on offer once more as a monthly market returns to Burntwood.

The Producers’ Market will take place at Sankeys Corner on Sunday (11th September).

It will run from 9.30am and feature a range of independent traders.

