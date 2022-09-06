Organisers of a free proms event in Lichfield have hailed the event a success as thousands turned out to enjoy live music and fireworks.

The Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park featured the City of Lichfield Concert Band and the British Police Symphony Orchestra.

Lichfield District Council said the end-of-summer outdoor concert attracted around 12,000 people.

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure, said:

“I am delighted Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park was such a success again, and that so many people enjoyed it. “I would like to thank the parks and leisure teams at the council for all their hard work in organising the event, the musicians who provided such fabulous entertainment and everyone who helped to clean up afterwards.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The City of Lichfield Concert Band played a mixture of popular classical music, medleys, film scores and pop tunes, before The British Police Symphony Orchestra were joined by singers Claire Prewer and Anando Mukerjee for their section of the performance.

Richard Jenkinson, who conducted The British Police Symphony Orchestra, said: