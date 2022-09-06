Lichfield City secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup after winning their replay against Stourport Swifts.

An injury time penalty denied them the win in the original tie, so it was somewhat apt that it was a spot kick that would prove crucial in Ivor Green’s men setting up a home clash with Boston United, with Sam Fitzgerald showing nerves of steel to net from 12 yards in the second half.

Stourport began the replay brightly and forced a couple of early corners to test City keeper James Beeson and his backline.

Cameron Dunn had Lichfield’s first shot of the game which was well held by home stopper Josh Bishop, before Lewi Burnside fired over the top from distance.

City went closest to breaking the deadlock in the opening encounters when Kyren Rico Hamilton’s pace took him away from the defence but he was denied by a near post save from Bishop.

Dunn then sent one wide of the upright after being sent through as the visitors continued to look for an opener.

Stourport showed their threat before the break though as Johnny Johnston broke away but could only send his effort wide of the target.

The second half saw Kyle Patterson head narrowly wide before Lichfield had a narrow escape when a cross was deflected across the face of the goal, but thankfully no Swifts player was able to get the crucial touch.

Lichfield were then left cursing their own crossing luck when Joe Haines’ ball came back off the far post.

The crucial moment in the game came when Stourport keeper Bishop misjudged a cross and ended up clattering City sub Luke Childs. The resulting penalty was confidently despatched by Sam Fitzgerald.

Stourport continued to pose a threat as they went looking for a leveller with a header well saved by Beeson late on.

The hosts thought they’d snatched an equaliser in the dying moments only for Kyle Baxter to head a goalbound effort off the line.

The results mean Lichfield will now take on National League North side Boston United in the second round qualifying for the first time in their history on 17th September.