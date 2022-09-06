Chasetown picked up a point as they played out a stalemate with newly promoted Harborough Town.

The visitors were the first to have a chance of note when Joel Carter struck a shot that was straight at Curtis Pond in The Scholars’ goal.

At the other end, Mitch Botfield’s effort was collected at the second attempt by Harborough keeper Elliot Taylor.

The Scholars went close again when Jonathan Letford had his shot palmed away.

The visitors almost capitalised on a stroke of luck when a Chasetown clearance thundered off Rhys Kelly and only narrowly cleared the bar.

The second half was only four minutes old when The Scholars saw a Ryan Wynter denied by Taylor from a Jack Edwards corner.

It was Wynter again who almost broke the deadlock minutes later when he met a cross on the volley only for his shot to go over the bar.

On the hour mark Letford was next to go close when his strike went narrowly wide of the upright.

Chasetown had one last chance a minute before the final whistle, but Ben Lund failed to hit the target.