Campaigners have welcomed the news that maintenance will take place on a junction in Fradley.

Motorists have called for action at the Hilliards Cross link with the A38, claiming poor signage and worn out road markings had led to a number of crashes and near misses.

But they have now been informed that work will begin later this month to resurface the centreline at Wood End Lane, improve road markings and replace signage.

Danny Bryan, who has been one of those campaigning, said:

“We were overjoyed with confirmation from Staffordshire County Council that essential maintenance will take place on this slip road from 19th September. “It will include road repairs and the all important ‘white lines that save lives’ – this follows several demonstrations held by residents “We still have work to do to get National Highways to carry out essential safety signage on the A38 approach to the slip road.” Daniel Bryan

National Highways’ programme development manager Ian Doust had previously told Lichfield Live that they would be working with the county council to help improve safety at the junction.