Lichfield Cathedral has been recognised for its ecological efforts.

A Silver Eco Church award was presented at a service at the weekend, along with a Partner in Action Certificate in Environmental Excellence certificate from A Rocha UK.

The eco church accolade follows a previous bronze award, with the cathedral now working towards a gold rating.

The partner certificate acknowledges efforts to protect and enhance species, as well as developing a sustainable low carbon approach to energy, food and water usage.

The Revd Canon Dr David Primrose, from Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“We are on a journey from bronze to gold. Tasks ahead include robust action plans to reduce our carbon footprint, and improved communications and engagement with others. “There is a growing awareness of the connections between loss of biodiversity, the climate crisis, rising energy prices and the cost of living. “As a Healthy Healing Hub, we know the links between care for creation, the common good, and the wellbeing of those who are vulnerable.” The Revd Canon Dr David Primrose

As part of the service everyone received a mini jar of Canon David’s honey, along with a packet of the same wildflower seeds that Staffordshire Wildlife Trust are recommending Lichfield Cathedral plant amongst the grass on the south side of the cathedral.

The Dean of Lichfield, The Very Revd Adrian Dorber said: