A Lichfield accountancy firm as confirmed a new acquisition.

Dains Accountants has announced the takeover of Isosceles Finance, which provides HR consultancy and accountancy outsourcing services.

Richard McNeilly, CEO of Dains Accountants, said:

“Isosceles adds breadth to our service proposition and has developed a compelling offering for their clients.

“Managing director Mike O’Connell has built a strong team and I am delighted that he and Greg Eaton are remaining in the business as we work together to build it to even greater heights.

“They are a shining example of a modern, tech enabled business with high customer focus”.

