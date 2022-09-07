A Lichfield councillor says he hopes to see “meaningful proposals” from the new Prime Minister to help support businesses.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance at Lichfield District Council, made his comments after Liz Truss formally replaced Boris Johnson at Number 10 yesterday (6th September).

He told a meeting of the local authority’s cabinet that companies across the region were in need of support to help tackle current challenges.

“It’s incredibly difficult situation for businesses, especially with uncapped energy costs and with various increasing costs around the marketplace. “I look forward to hearing meaningful proposals from the Prime Minister on how she intends to support the business sector.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Strachan added that while the district council would look to supply stimulus wherever it could, support from central government would still be crucial.