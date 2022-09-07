A Lichfield singer will bring the hits of the musicals to the stage at a concert in the city.

Jordan Adams will bring his One Night Only show to the Garrick Studio on 2nd November.

The concert will feature music from the likes of Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Dreamgirls and Hamilton.

A spokesperson said:

“Combining music with light-hearted entertainment Jordan will interact with the audience and introduce a tribute to his favourite performer, the multi-platinum artist Josh Groban.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £22 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.