An MP has called for a train operator to improve the service being provided to passengers at Lichfield Trent Valley.

Michael Fabricant’s comments came in a House of Commons debate today (7th September) where issues with Avanti West Coast were raised.

With the operator’s franchise up for renewal next month, the Conservative MP said improvements were needed sooner rather than later.

“Even though Avanti have a reduced timetable, they haven’t provided reliability – they are still cancelling trains and they still won’t take advanced bookings. “Whether it’s ASLEF and their strike actions which are not helpful, or whether it’s the effect of Covid and many drivers not coming back to work, it’s the Avanti system of running their business which is the main aggravator. “So firstly, may I say that we must extend thanks from my constituents in Lichfield who at least are able to use London Northwestern Railway who are providing now – after a shaky start – a very reliable service every hour down to London. “What steps can the Government take, perhaps in October, to ensure that the position with Avanti doesn’t remain as it is?” Michael Fabricant

The Minister of State for Transport, Trudy Harrison, replied:

“I agree with that there are many train operators providing a much better service than Avanti, and I am grateful that that is the case. “We will learn from them, we will continue to speak and challenge and probe Avanti about how exactly they will come to an agreement with their workers to ensure that we have sufficient train drivers to drive the trains as soon as possible. “We recognise the importance of having safe, affordable and reliable train service.” Trudy Harrison

Mr Fabricant said there would now be real questions about whether Avanti should continue operating the West Coast Main Line service beyond the end of the current agreement period.