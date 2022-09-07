A review is exploring whether overnight accommodation should continue to be offered at a Lichfield school for pupils with special educational needs.

Staffordshire County Council said it was considering “a fairer system” for those needing to enjoy extra learning outside school.

Five schools out of 23 across the county currently offer the provision, with Saxon Hill Academy among them.

The current scheme is currently voluntarily funded by a £1.8million annual payment from the county council, but is up for review this autumn.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said he was keen to explore the fairness of a system where not all students with special education needs are able to access the service.

“To be clear, this is not respite care for families, but it provides additional opportunities for children with particular needs to socialise and to learn to be a little more independent. “The challenge is that this opportunity is only open to around 3% of the children in the county who have an education, health and care plan – just the ones who study at the five schools. “There is no predetermined outcome – what we are considering is how we can ensure children from around the county with special educational needs can access activities and learning opportunities outside school hours on a fair footing.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Starting next month parents, carers and the five schools will be contacted to begin discussion of preferences and alternatives, which will be followed by a formal consultation on preferred options.

Currently around 6,000 children in Staffordshire have an education, health and care plan, which provides each one with a personal education plan which is reviewed annually.

The overnight stays at the five schools are not part of any child’s plan, so are classed as additional provision.

“Whatever the outcome of the review no child currently accessing this provision will be left without a clear plan of support and those deemed eligible for respite care by a children’s disability social worker will still have access to short breaks.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

More detail about the review will be released next month, but parents and carers can ask questions by emailing educationprovisionreview@staffordshire.gov.uk.