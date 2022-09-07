A parade and wreath-laying service will take place at the National Memorial Arboretum to remember those who served in Norther Ireland during The Troubles.

The Operation Banner commemoration will take place at 11.30am on 10th September.

A short service in the Millennium Chapel will be followed by the parade to the Ulster Ash Grove for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The salute will be taken by the Northern Ireland Veterans Association Patron, General Sir Robert Pascoe VCB MBE, on behalf of the bereaved families.