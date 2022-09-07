A new group of apprentices are being sought by Lichfield District Council .

The local authority is looking for four business analysts to embark on an 18-month programme.

The roles will see the individuals assess how the needs of the area can be met through business change and digital solutions as part of the Being a Better Council initiative.

A recruitment day will take place on 19th September, but applications must be made by 13th September.

Simon Fletcher, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are thrilled to offer more apprenticeship opportunities. “Eight joined us in April and they have made a huge impact, bringing energy and new skills to our services. “The business analyst apprentices will help us deliver our services more effectively and efficiently so that we can become more resident and customer-focused. “Attracting younger people or those seeking different career paths with the council is a key priority for me and I look forward to welcoming applicants to our recruitment day later this month.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

For the first six months the apprentices will be working in the council’s customer service team, before moving on to work in different departments.

To be considered for the full-time roles, which come with a salary, applicants must be educated to GCSE Level – five at grades A* to C/9-4 or equivalent including maths and English – and three A Levels at Grade C or above).

Maddison Hart, who joined the council as a communications and digital marketing apprentice in April, said:

“It is a great opportunity to experience a professional working environment, meet new people and learn from colleagues. “Working as an apprentice is both challenging and rewarding and I would encourage anyone to apply.” Maddison Hart, Lichfield District Council

For more details and to apply visit the district council website.