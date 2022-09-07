Protesters have used two cars to block the gates of a Shenstone factory.

Palestine Action have targeted the UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane, which they say manufactures parts for Elbit drones used by the Israeli military.

The latest action this morning (7th September) saw two vehicles parked across the gate, throwing paint and locking the vehicles in a bid to prevent them being removed.

It follows a protest camp being set up over the past two weeks.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said: