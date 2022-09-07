Protesters have used two cars to block the gates of a Shenstone factory.
Palestine Action have targeted the UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane, which they say manufactures parts for Elbit drones used by the Israeli military.
The latest action this morning (7th September) saw two vehicles parked across the gate, throwing paint and locking the vehicles in a bid to prevent them being removed.
It follows a protest camp being set up over the past two weeks.
A Palestine Action spokesperson said:
“The agenda against Elbit is steered by activists who remain resolute, steadfast and determined – placing their bodies on the line and holding their ground in the camp.
“Their work has been bolstered by the support of locals, and on Saturday, at 5pm, both will be joined by British-Iraqi rapper and activist Lowkey, who will be performing outside the factory and speaking on the battle against Elbit.”Palestine Action spokesperson
