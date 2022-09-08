The Bishop of Lichfield has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen for her “remarkable life of faithful service”.

The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave joined others in paying his respects following the death of the monarch at Balmoral today (8th September).

He said:

“I share the deep sorrow of people across the Diocese of Lichfield at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and send our condolences to all members of the Royal Family. “The Queen lived a remarkable life of faithful service and maintained strength, courage and grace as she led our country through countless changes and challenges. “She has served all our communities tirelessly and lived a life the like of which we are unlikely ever to witness again. “The Queen’s strong personal faith in Jesus Christ informed her sense of duty and her role as Defender of the Faith. “We pray now that she finds rest and peace, assured by her faith, and for our cathedral and other churches across the diocese in the coming days and weeks as they offer a place of consolation for all those who mourn. “We also pray for His Majesty King Charles III at the beginning of his reign and we pray that he may know comfort as he grieves his mother’s death.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

Lichfield Cathedral is extending its opening hours for prayer and reflection.

Other churches across the diocese are also opening for prayers to be read and books of condolence to be signed.

A dedicated page on the Church of England website is now available, housing an online book of condolence.