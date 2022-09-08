A planning condition could be removed from a property in Whittington after more than 30 years.

When permission was granted for the property known as Foxgloves, on Burton Road, in 1989 a restriction was added to ensure that the house could not be enlarged or additional buildings constructed.

The condition was added in order to “safeguard the visual amenity of the area”.

But a planning application to Lichfield District Council is now seeking to restore permitted development rights.

“The condition relates to permitted development provisions that are manifestly different to those in force today. “The removal of permitted development rights [in the original restriction] has the effect of removing modern day permitted development rights and amounts to a blanket removal of freedoms to carry out small scale domestic alterations that would not otherwise require an application.” Planning statement

