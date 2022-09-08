Local councillors have paid tribute following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch this evening (8th September).

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, was among those to pay tribute:

“There is deep sadness as we learn of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “A constant for this national and indeed the world, her 70 year reign gave stability through an age of progress and change. “While the country mounts a monarch, our thoughts are with those who lose a mother, grandmother and friend.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Cllr Dave Robertson said:

“It is really sad news about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. “She gave an entire lifetime of service to the country and the Commonwealth.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Paul Ray said:

“Deep sadness for our country, the Commonwealth and, of course, her family. “Thanks for your wonderful service.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Richard Cox said:

“It is with great sadness we hear the sad news that our beloved majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has died.” Cllr Richard Cox

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho said: