A developer says work is due to begin on stripping out a former Lichfield gym to make way for new homes.

Elan Homes has acquired Lorne House – the former home of Lichfield Health and Fitness Club – on Rotten Row.

The site, which is almost one acre, will see existing buildings converted into apartments, with eight new homes also being built on the current car park area.

Ben Jowett, head of land for Elan Homes Midlands, said:

“At Elan we take a flexible approach to the type of sites we acquire. Lorne House already benefited from planning consent, making it a prime opportunity for us to purchase and to deliver much needed new homes in Lichfield.” “Before it was converted into a gym in the 1980s, Lorne House was a pair of semi-detached homes and in transforming the building into apartments we’ll be preserving some of its features. “We’ll retain as much of the original structure as possible and install new windows where they were positioned previously. We’ll also reinstate the central staircase and lobby when we create six apartments – two across each of the building’s three floors. “Work to strip out the building is due to begin imminently, with construction expected to start later this year, subject to detailed designs being completed. Alongside the apartments we’ll also build eight new homes, with the properties due to be released for sale in 2023.” Ben Jowett, Elan Homes

The new build element of the development will offer two and three-bedroom homes and will be known as The Sidings, due to its close proximity to the Birmingham Cross City Line.