People opting to holiday in the UK has seen a spike in the number of drivers using the M6 Toll, bosses say.

Operator Midland Expressway Ltd said new figures showed that nearly 400,000 motorists used the road between 12th an 19th August, making it the busiest seven day period of the year.

General manager Michael Whelan said the usage showed that the M6 Toll was helping to ease congestion on local roads.