The leader of Staffordshire County Council says the death of The Queen will be “felt across the county and country”.

The monarch’s passing at Balmoral was confirmed today (8th September).

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away. “It is undoubtedly a sadness which will be felt across the county and the country. “As a young woman she took on the unexpected mantle of becoming Queen and has dedicated her life to serving the country, both here and across the Commonwealth. “Her Majesty knew Staffordshire well, visiting the county often, including to unveil a memorial to the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment at the National Memorial Arboretum. “As we share in this sadness today with the new King and his family, it is also a time to reflect on the huge contribution she has made to the nation and to say, “Thank you Your Majesty.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Mr Ian Dudson CBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.