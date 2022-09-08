People aged over 55 are being invited to take part in an event to find out more about physical activity levels in Lichfield.

Support Staffordshire is working with Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust (MPFT) on the project.

A spokesperson said:

“We want to know how people aged over 55 are using the community facilities on their doorstep to stay active, and if the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how active people are. “We want to speak to local people to find out more about their needs and will then use our findings to develop how MPFT can support them to stay fit and healthy. “ Support Staffordshire spokesperson

Events take place on 19th September at Wade Street Church at 9.30am to 11.30am, and at Curborough Community Centre from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

“We are happy for a carer or supporter to attend together with a participant if it assists them in attendance.” Support Staffordshire spokesperson

Anyone interested in attending can register by emailing consultancy@supportstaffordshire.org.uk.