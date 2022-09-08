A Lichfield paramedic is getting ready to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

Claire Jones, who is based at the West Midlands Ambulance Service base, will fly out tomorrow (9th September) for the challenge.

The climb will raise funds for The Ambulance Service Charity, which supports mental health, physical rehabilitation and financial wellbeing of staff.

Claire, who also volunteers for the trust’s staff advice and liaison service, said:

“I am hugely passionate about supporting ambulance staff with their health and wellbeing and if I can complete what will be the most challenging event I have ever done in my whole life for my colleagues, I will be very happy.” Claire Jones

Ahead of the 5,895m climb, Claire has been training hard, bracing herself for altitude sickness and temperatures ranging from 30 degrees at the bottom to -27 degrees during the night as she nears the summit.

“This will be the hardest trek I have ever attempted, and I am extremely motivated to raise as much money as I can to fund as many counselling support sessions as I can for The Ambulance Service Charity.” Claire Jones

People can sponsor Claire’s challenge online.