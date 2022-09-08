A giant replica of the moon will be going on display at Lichfield Cathedral.

Luke Jerram’s touring artwork Museum of the Moon will be in the city from 21st September to 31st October.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, the piece has been created using detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said:

“For a truly special experience, book tickets for the evening events where the artwork will come into its own, internally lit to shine like the moon accompanied by a surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Admission is £5 for adults and £3 for over 16s. Under 3s go free. Ticket details are available online.