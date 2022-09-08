This public notice has been published by Lichfield Live on behalf of the applicant in exchange for a fee.

PUBLIC NOTICE

MICHAEL LOWE’S and ASSOCIATED CHARITIES

(Registered Charity Number: 214785)

VACANCY FOR A TRUSTEE

The above Charity provides support to needy persons and organisations in Lichfield City

The Trust has a maximum of 15 Trustees some of whom are appointed by Lichfield City Council and some of whom are co-opted

A vacancy has arisen and the Trust wishes to co-opt a Lichfield resident as one of its Trustees for a term of five years. The appointment is unremunerated.

Applicants should be interested in the welfare of Lichfield and its residents and be willing to carry out home visits

The Trust invites interested persons to apply to the Administrator for an application form

Apply for details to:

Mrs J Bethell, St Mary’s Chambers,

5-7 Breadmarket Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LQ

Tel. No. 01543 267982

E: jbethell@ansonssolicitors.com

All applications to be received by Monday 31 st October 2022