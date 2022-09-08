Popular beat combo The Sleaze Brothers opened Lichfield Arts’ Autumn season with a set that encompassed strong musicianship and a real sense of fun.

With three guest musicians on trombone, guitar, and drums playing for a couple of numbers each, the sound was full, with plenty of soloing, some fierce vocals and support from a tight rhythm section.

The set list included such favourites as Midnight Hour and Knock on Wood, but also allowed room for the pure blues of It Hurts Me Too, Sweet Home Chicago, Before You Accuse Me, and the dobro-powered I Started Out With Nothing and I’ve Still Got Most of It Left by Seasick Steve.

The First Cut is the Deepest was well sung, and JJ Cale’s Cocaine featured stinging Les Paul-powered guitar solos.

Bob Dylan’s Watching the River Flow was full of rollicking word play, while Chuck Berry’s No Particular Place to go was a fitting song on which to end the first half.

A soulful version of Sam Cooke’s Bring it On Home To Me slowed down the pace, before Blueberry Hill featured some fine piano playing and a sterling turn from a guest drummer.

The pace lifted for the last few songs, which were aimed at getting the enthusiastic crowd on the dance floor. The Spencer Davies Group’s Gimme Some Lovin’, Status Quo’s Caroline, and Treat Her Right all leading into an inevitable encore of soul classic Land of a Thousand Dances.