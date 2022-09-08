The ribbon has officially been cut on a refurbished play area in Lichfield.
The Streethay Play Park was given a makeover thanks to a £75,000 grant from the HS2 Community and Environment Fund.
It was existing equipment upgraded after more than two decades, with new items also added including a zip wire, wheelchair accessible roundabout and exercise machines.
HS2’s Chris Humphreys said:
“Streethay’s new play park is a fantastic example of the Community and Environment Fund in action in a location where local residents are disrupted by the construction of HS2.
“It’s clear the new equipment will provide a place where the community can come together to relax, exercise and play.
“I would like to thank Fradley and Streethay Parish Council for the invitation to see the finished play park and meet with some of the locals who will benefit from this new facility.”Chris Humphreys, HS2
Cllr Katherine Hull, chair of Fradley and Streethay Parish Council, said:
“This is a fantastic upgrade to the Streethay Play Park.
“The new play equipment is a huge improvement and will give children and adults a much better play experience with the all-inclusive and sensory play equipment, zip wire and exercise equipment.
“We are extremely grateful for the funding that HS2 Ltd has given towards the project and we would like to thank them for this generous funding.”Cllr Katherine Hull, Fradley and Streethay Parish Council
Our volunteers moderated 1036 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.