The ribbon has officially been cut on a refurbished play area in Lichfield.

The Streethay Play Park was given a makeover thanks to a £75,000 grant from the HS2 Community and Environment Fund.

It was existing equipment upgraded after more than two decades, with new items also added including a zip wire, wheelchair accessible roundabout and exercise machines.

HS2’s Chris Humphreys said:

“Streethay’s new play park is a fantastic example of the Community and Environment Fund in action in a location where local residents are disrupted by the construction of HS2. “It’s clear the new equipment will provide a place where the community can come together to relax, exercise and play. “I would like to thank Fradley and Streethay Parish Council for the invitation to see the finished play park and meet with some of the locals who will benefit from this new facility.” Chris Humphreys, HS2

Cllr Katherine Hull, chair of Fradley and Streethay Parish Council, said: