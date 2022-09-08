The owners of a Lichfield shopping precinct say a coffee shop has signed a 20 year lease on an empty unit.

Cafe Fortune, which will trade as a Starbucks outlet, will take on the former Flying Tiger store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

LCP Group said there were also three other units currently under offer.

Barry Flint, director at the LCP Group, said:

“We are pleased to have attracted the global coffee chain to Three Spires Shopping Centre, adding another welcome food and beverage offer for shoppers and tourists. “With other units also under offer, it is great news for the people of Lichfield.” Barry Flint

Raja Khan, managing director of Café Fortune Ltd, added: