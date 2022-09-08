A supermarket chain says it donated the equivalent of more than 22,000 meals across Staffordshire as part of a campaign to cut holiday hunger this summer.
Aldi – which operates stores in Lichfield and Burntwood – partnered with community giving platform Neighbourly for the initiative which saw surplus food distributed to good causes.
Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said:
“Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year-round, but we know that school holidays are a particularly hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.
“This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Staffordshire over the school holidays, helping them to provide meals to those who needed them most.”Liz Fox, Aldi UK
Since the partnership began in 2019, stores across the UK have donated more than 25 million meals to 3,600 local causes.
Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said:
“School holidays are often a time when demand on charities and foodbanks drastically increases, particularly during summer when children are at home for six weeks or more.
“This push in donations from Aldi was therefore essential in helping these organisations support families during this time.”Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly
Our volunteers moderated 1022 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.