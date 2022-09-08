A supermarket chain says it donated the equivalent of more than 22,000 meals across Staffordshire as part of a campaign to cut holiday hunger this summer.

Aldi – which operates stores in Lichfield and Burntwood – partnered with community giving platform Neighbourly for the initiative which saw surplus food distributed to good causes.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said:

“Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year-round, but we know that school holidays are a particularly hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis. “This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Staffordshire over the school holidays, helping them to provide meals to those who needed them most.” Liz Fox, Aldi UK

Since the partnership began in 2019, stores across the UK have donated more than 25 million meals to 3,600 local causes.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said: