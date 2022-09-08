A charity working to restore a canal in Lichfield is launching a new campaign to help fund an “essential” bridge.

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust say the facility is needed due to the route of the waterway cutting across a right of way between Longbridge Road and Tamworth Road.

They hope to raise enough money to pay for a liftbridge which could be raised when boats travel along the Lichfield Canal once it is operational again.

A spokesperson said:

“Once the canal is restored, residents would need to take a lengthy diverted route from their homes to the shops and main road, unless we provide direct access with a footbridge. “We are obliged by law to ensure that the right of way is passable. “We are a volunteer-led charity and need to fund our work through fundraising and donations. This appeal is vital to raise the money for this essential bridge.” Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust spokesperson

The trust hopes to obtain pledges in order for it to access match funding before 11th September, with a view to launching a full fundraising campaign in November.

People can find out more about supporting the campaign online.