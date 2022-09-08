Visitors to the National Memorial Arboretum are being invited to leave floral tributes to Her Majesty the Queen following her death.
The monarch was patron of the Royal British Legion and had made a number of visits to the national centre of remembrance at Alrewas over the past 20 years.
The Armed Forces Memorial will be the location for visitors to lay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II during the period of mourning.
As a further mark of respect, black armbands are being made available to be worn by the arboretum team, including by volunteers who are recipients of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
The daily service in the Millennium Chapel will also be observed, with the addition of a special reading acknowledging the service of Her Majesty to the nation and the Commonwealth.
Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“Our entire team is immensely saddened by the death of Her Majesty, our patron.
“Following the proclamation of our new Sovereign, I shall write to Buckingham Palace asking The King’s Private Secretary to express our condolences to all members of the Royal Family.
“At this moment in history, we will provide a fitting tribute to The Queen, offering visitors the chance to sign the book of condolence and to leave their messages online.
“There are a number of areas within the Arboretum with which Her Majesty had a particular affinity, and we will be encouraging visitors to follow in her footsteps.”Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum
