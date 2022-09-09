Books of condolence are being made available for people across Lichfield and Burntwood to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

The monarch’s death yesterday (8th September) has seen the nation enter into a period of mourning.

Lichfield District Council said a books of condolence were available at:

Lichfield Cathedral

Burntwood Leisure Centre (except for Saturday and Sunday)

Fazeley Town Hall (except for Saturday and Sunday)

The National Memorial Arboretum has confirmed it will also host a book of condolences.

A localised digital book of condolence has also been opened for Staffordshire residents.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council added: