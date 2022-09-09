The chair of Burntwood Town Council said the loss of Her Majesty The Queen will be felt across the globe.

A national period mourning has begun following the death of he monarch yesterday (8th September) at Balmoral.

Cllr Robert Birch, chair of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“Queen Elizabeth served our nations and the Commonwealth for over seven decades and most of us will never have known another head of state. “During our lives she has been the mainstay and backbone of our country, not just as a symbolic leader but as a person with human qualities we could aspire to and admire. “It is the end of the second Elizabethan Era, and our country will now feel an intense collective sense of loss as we mourn her passing. This will be a time for us all to reflect on the achievements of Her Majesty, to remember the wisdom and comfort she offered in times of crisis and to honour the stability and sustenance of spirit that she has given us. “The loss is not just our own but will be felt across the world such was her influence. Most keenly it will be felt by her family and the King. “To them especially I offer my heartfelt condolences for the loss of a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She truly was a friend to us all.” Cllr Robert Birch, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Birch said local residents had shown their respect for the late monarch during the recent build-up to the Commonwealth Games where the Queen’s Baton Relay visited the town.