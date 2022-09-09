Chasetown and Lichfield City have both seen their weekend fixtures postponed following the death of The Queen.

The Scholars had been due to to travel to Stamford in the FA Trophy, while City were scheduled to welcome Studley in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

The Football Association confirmed all games at professional, non-league and grassroots levels would be postponed as a mark of respect from 9th to 11th September.

In a statement, they said: