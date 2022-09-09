Councillors in Burntwood will discuss the potential appointment of a new community development officer at a meeting next week.

The role at Burntwood Town Council would look to further the Better Burntwood initiative.

A report to a meeting of the authority said it was crucial that organisations and activities across the town were being supported.

“Community Development and engagement is considered essential to deliver the council’s ambition of a Better Burntwood. “This approach can unlock assets for the community by working cooperatively with other organisations to maximise potential for the benefit of the town. “At the current time, with the nation facing a cost of living crisis, increasing fuel bills, inflation and a severe recession forecasted, the town council can coordinate activity to mitigate the potential damage and hardship that residents are facing by invigorating community activity and strengthening our community and social infrastructure.” Burntwood Town Council report

The role is earmarked as 30 hours a week for an initial fixed term period of two years.

“The new post will support and deliver a better connected community, an enhanced profile for Burntwood Town Council, and a compassionate community, developing initiatives that support inclusivity and wellbeing.” Burntwood Town Council report

It will be discussed at a meeting of the council on 14th September.